Voluntarily constructed AWC inaugurated

AALO, Sep 12: A voluntarily constructed anganwadi centre (AWC) was inaugurated by Women & Child Development Deputy Director (in-charge) Bahi Koyu at Yijo (Goye Hissam) here in West Siang district on 11 September.

The building has been constructed by philanthropist Toni Lollen, chairman of Bodgo-based Shiksha Sansthan, in memory of his late mother Depu Lollen.

Dedicating the building to the beneficiaries of anganwadi services, Koyu hailed Lollen’s voluntary service and said “this structure will go a long way to stand as epitome for parental love and come handy for the department to carry out wide range of activities for the beneficiaries in the years to come.”

Stating that this is the first time that any individual or organization has constructed an AWC, the DD urged the frontline workers to make it a “model anganwadi centre.”

The ICDS DD also assured to make the centre “a vibrant, attractive centre by pooling in available resources from the department.”

Aalo East CDPO Horda Jini also spoke. (DIPRO)