68 turn up for AYANG, ABKYW blood donation camp

PASIGHAT, Sep 19: Thirteen units of blood were collected during a blood donation drive conducted by the Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Sixty-eight volunteers turned up for the drive, which was held in collaboration with AYANG, an NGO known for organizing blood donation camps.

All the donors were medically tested by the pathologist before being allowed to donate blood.

AYANG chairperson Aini Taloh, ABK (Apex) president Getom Borang and secretary-general Okom Yosung lauded the ABKYW (Apex), its East Siang unit, the blood donors and the hospital authorities for organizing the camp, and for their participation.

“Donating blood is truly a service to mankind as it helps precious human lives, as well as keeps the donors healthy,” they said. (DIPRO)