Covid-19 cases in ICR continue to peak

ITANAGAR, Sep 19: The state recorded 211 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of infected people to 7,250.

Twenty-seven of the total fresh cases are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) alone reported 101 of the total 211 cases. Forty-one cases were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 24 from the TRIHMS, 20 from the Banderdewa check gate, 11 from the Covid care centre in the zoo area, three from the state quarantine facility in Lekhi, and two from the helipad area in Naharlagun.

The ICR was followed by Changlang and Papum Pare with 19 and 18 cases, respectively.

In Changlang, four are APP personnel, and two each are IRBn and Assam Rifles personnel. Seven others were detected in Jairampur town, three in Miao town, and one is a healthcare worker.

Sixteen of the cases in Papum Pare were detected at the Gumto check gate and two were reported from the Hollongi check gate.

Meanwhile, 140 people were discharged on the day, with the highest discharge of 38 people in Tirap. (See bulletin here.)

A total of 1,370 people are in state-run hospitals, while 587 are in home isolation, according to the health department.

On Saturday, 2,426 samples were collected. The state has recorded 13 deaths and 5,280 recoveries. The number of active cases is 1,957.