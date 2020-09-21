CM tests Covid-19-ve for second time

ITANAGAR, Sep 20: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was infected with Covid-19 recently, tested negative for the virus for the second time on Sunday.

Khandu had tested positive for Covid-19 on 15 September.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister, who is currently in home isolation in New Delhi, informed that he has tested negative for the coronavirus for the second time after a repeat RT-PCR test.

“Today my repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 came negative for second time. #WearMask #StaySafe,” Khandu wrote on his official twitter handle.

So far, seven lawmakers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal. Apart from Khandu, Health Minister Alo Libang, Education Minister Taba Tedir and state BJP president Biyuram Wahge had tested positive for the virus.

State BJP general secretary Zingnu Namchoom, Lekang MLA Jummon Ete Deori and Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma had also contracted the infection. (PTI)