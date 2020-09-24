Felix stresses on clean, safe and green capital

ITANAGAR, Sep 23: Home Minister Bamang Felix has stressed the need to make the capital region clean, green and safe.

He said this during a meeting to discuss activities to be incorporated in the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA) as it completes one year on 2nd October, 2020.

He urged the nodal officers of 20 wards of Itanagar capital region (ICR) under HAA to rededicate themselves, as he stressed on the need to make the capital safe, clean, green and serene place for the rest of the districts to follow.

He said that Itanagar has been featured in the list of dirtiest cities and it is time that all efforts should be put to remove the tag of being one of the dirtiest places.

Also speaking about the Covid-19 pandemic, the HM said it has taught us to be self-reliant as it was evident till now that Arunachal is a consuming state and not a producing one.

The HM also urged the officers to explore various activities to be incorporated for the betterment of the ICR, like massive tree plantation, solar lighting, drainage, security, beautification of the town, further adding that “along with the master plan we have go ahead with our own planning too.”

He has asked the nodal officers to submit plantation of one lakh trees and beautification plan for 2021 by end of 2020.

He also informed that number of packets of seeds containing 16 varieties would be distributed among each ward for cultivation in kitchen gardens, on any available land/space or on roof tops.

Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom also gave an overview of the activities done by HAA members. He suggested that self reliance should also be included in the motto of HAA. The DC also said that the abhiyan has seen active participation of citizens from all walks of life and urged them to carry forward the zeal to see a safe, clean, green, serene and self reliant capital region.

Capital SP in-charge Jimmy Chiram lauded the minister for taking the lead and guiding people through HAA and hoped that under his guidance, and the support of the district administration headed by the DC, the capital would definitely achieve the motto of a safe, clean, green, serene and self-reliant place. (DIPRO)