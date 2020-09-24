49 employees of civil secretariat, four APLA employees test Covid positive

ITANAGAR, Sep 23: The Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly secretariat and civil secretariat will go for sanitization and disinfection after 53 cases of Covid-19 were detected collectively.

As per reports, four cases were detected from the legislative assembly secretariat on Tuesday and rest from the civil secretariat.

Legislative secretariat shall remain closed for sanitization from 24 to 26 September.

The office shall resume on 28 September (Monday).

All members, officials and the general public have been requested not to visit the legislative assembly secretariat during the period.

State surveillance officer-IDSP Dr Lobsang Jampa informed the press that 255 employees of various branches of the civil secretariat were tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday, wherein 21 people tested positive.

“Eighteen of them have been advised strict home isolation as per their declaration while three people were sent to a Covid care centre (CCC),” Dr Jampa said.

On Wednesday, 299 employs went for testing and 28 people tested positive. Out of these, 27 people have been advised strict home isolation while one person has been sent to CCC.

Since huge numbers of cases have been detected from the civil secretariat campus, the medical authority has advised the secretariat authority to go for two days sanitization and disinfectant process and advised keeping the office closed.