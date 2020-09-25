Educational institutes observe NSS Day

ITANAGAR, Sep 24: The National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) observed the NSS Day on Thursday.

NSS Programme Officer (PO) Gomar Basar highlighted the achievements of RGU’s NSS cell over the last couple of years, while RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha commended the efforts of the cell and the role of its volunteers during the pandemic.

At his suggestion, the NSS cell of RGU has decided to organize training on ‘disaster mitigation and management’ and ‘environment’ for POs and NSS volunteers of the state.

NSS coordinator Dr Anil Milli spoke on ‘Pandemic and fitness’. He stressed on the importance of physical exercise and mental and social wellbeing.

During the event, NSS volunteers spoke about their experiences and activities during the pandemic.

The NSS unit of the Itanagar VKV conducted an online yoga session in the morning for the volunteers.

Former secretary of VKVs in Arunachal, Vishwas Lapalkar spoke about the twin ideals of renunciation and service during the webinar.

“The aim of the NSS is to develop personality of students through social service,” he said, adding that “‘service to man is service to god’ should be the ideal of NSS volunteers.”

Principal Dr Kakade Rajendra Chhagan and NSS PO Uthaman VN also spoke.

The day was also observed under the banner of ‘Fit India Movement’ at the Donyi-Polo Government College (DPGC) in Kamki, in West Siang district.

The college informed that the day was celebrated while maintaining the Covid-19 SOPs, and mini-marathon competitions for males and females were held.

Appreciation certificates were awarded to the NSS officer and volunteers of the college who participated as Covid-19 volunteers and rendered their assistance at the facility quarantine centre at the DPGC.

NSS PO Teli Momu delivered a brief speech on the role of NSS volunteers, the motto of the NSS, the role of the NSS during disaster, etc.

DPGC Principal Dr Rejir Karlo spoke on ‘NSS and its role in the society’, and on “the process, procedure and challenges of online classes and examination during the pandemic.”