Poshan Maah prog held

BASAR, Sep 24: More than 50 anganwadi workers (AWW) and 25 farmwomen participated in an ‘awareness-cum-training programme’ organized by the West Siang KVK at Bam village here in Leparada district on Thursday as part of the Poshan Maah observation.

ICDS Project Basar CDPO Moli Nyodu highlighted the aims and objectives of the Poshan Abhiyan, while West Siang KVK Head (in-charge) Dr MS Baruah presented a brief on the Poshan Maah and the importance of nutrition and nutri-gardens. Horticulture expert Dr Deepa Lal also spoke about the importance of kitchen gardens.

A talk on the varieties of vegetables of the rabi season was given by plant breeding specialist Dr Rita Nongthombam, and Joter Gara Sup spoke on health and hygiene.

An interactive session between the farmers and KVK scientists was also held. Later, vegetable seeds received from the IFFCO were distributed among the AWWs and the farmwomen to establish kitchen gardens.