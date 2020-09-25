Awareness progs on Meghdoot, Damini apps held

NAMSAI, Sep 24: The Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) recently organized awareness programmes at various villages of the district to popularize the Meghdoot and Damini mobile apps for farmers.

Meghdoot assists farmers in terms of weather-based farm management by providing weather forecast for the coming five days. Under the gramin krishi mausam seva, the district agromet unit provides agromet advisory services (AAS) to the farmers at the block level.

The Damini app provides warning of lightning, and information regarding the dos and don’ts during a thunderstorm.

The KVK’s agrometeorology scientist Bidyapati Ngangom apprised the farmers of the AAS and other mobile services which can be installed from Google Playstore.

The awareness programmes were held at various villages, including Napotia, Momong, Alubari, Chowkham, Juna-III, Juna-IV, Mohaloni, Mahadevpur and Nampong.

Ngangom is also creating awareness about the apps among anganwadi workers. Till date, she has educated around 550 farmers of the district and formed different WhatsApp groups for farmers to disseminate information regarding their respective blocks.