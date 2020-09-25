State reports 283 Covid-19+ve cases

ITANAGAR, Sep 24: The state’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise with each passing day. A total of 283 cases were reported in the state on Thursday, just a day after the highest single-day spike of 289 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of the 283 cases, 30 are symptomatic, while 168 cases have recovered on the same day.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) again topped the state’s list of Covid-19 cases with 153 cases reported in a single day. Of the total cases, 46 were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, 35 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 25 from the Banderdewa check gate, 16 from the flu clinic of RKMH, Itanagar, eight from the flu clinic of Niba Hospital in Naharlagun, six from the flu clinic of Heema Hospital, four from the testing centre CCC-SOA, zoo area, Itanagar, three from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, and 10 from other flu clinics.

Second on the list is Longding with 26 Covid-19 cases, of whom 22 tested positive at the flu clinic of the Longding CHC, two are APP personnel, and another two are returnees from Assam.

Tirap came third with 22 cases, of which 21 were reported from the flu clinic of the general hospital in Khonsa and one is a returnee from Assam who tested positive at the check gate.

Papum Pare also came close to third place in the list with 21 cases. Of the total cases, 14 were detected at the Gumto check gate, three are ITBP personnel from Kimin detected in QF, another three tested positive at the Hollongi check gate, and two others are reported from the DCHC Midpu testing centre.

Upper Subansiri reported 11 case, of whom four are APP personnel reported from the flu clinic at the Dumporijo CHC, four were reported from the flu clinic of the district hospital in Daporijo, two are healthcare workers, and one is an ITBP personnel who tested positive in QF.

East Siang recorded 10 cases, of whom seven are returnees from Assam and the ICR, two are APP personnel from the Sille police station, and one is a military person who tested positive in QF.

Nine cases each were reported from Changlang and Lower Subansiri.

Of the cases in Changlang, six are Assam Rifles personnel returnees from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Assam, Manipur, Longding and the ICR, two were detected from Jairampur, and one was detected from Nampong.

Of the nine cases reported in Lower Subansiri, four are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while three are returnees from the ICR and two are healthcare workers.

Lohit and West Siang also reported four cases each.

All the four cases detected in Lohit were reported from the flu clinic of the zonal general hospital in Tezu, while all the four cases reported from West Siang are returnees from the ICR and Assam.

Shi-Yomi reported three, cases of whom two are drivers and one is a handyman who tested positive at the Pene check gate.

East Kameng also reported three cases. All are returnees from Assam and the ICR.

Upper Siang reported two cases, of whom one is a returnee from West Bengal, one tested positive at the check gate, and another one was reported from the flu clinic of the district hospital in Yingkiong.

Namsai also reported two cases, of which one was reported from the flu clinic at the district hospital, and another one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

Pakke-Kessang, Siang, Tawang and West Kameng all reported one Covid-19 case each.

The case in Pakke-Kessang is a returnee from the ICR, while the one in Siang is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

The one case reported from Tawang was detected from the flu clinic at the Nafra CHC, while the one case detected in West Kameng is a mechanic who tested positive at the check gate.

