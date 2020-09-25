Police imposing fines on those without facemasks

ITANAGAR, Sep 24: The capital police are continuing to impose fines on those who do not wear a facemask in public places.

Interacting with the press here on Thursday, Itanagar Police Station Inspector Melia Mibang informed that it is a continuing process and the police will challan those violating the SOP.

“We are actually creating awareness among the citizens to take precautionary measures to remain safe, so that no one is infected by the coronavirus, for which everyone has to wear a facemask, which is mandatory,” she said.

On Thursday, the drive was carried out at three places simultaneously in the Itanagar capital region.

“Nowadays the infection is rapidly increasing and the time has come for everyone to remain alert and obey the guidelines and advisories issued by administration and the health department,” Mibang said.

She appealed to “all likeminded citizens and NGOs” to create awareness among the people about the safety and precautionary measures to be taken to remain safe from Covid-19.