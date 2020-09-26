90 APP personnel undergoing trg at PTC test Covid-19+ve

ITANAGAR, Sep 25: A total of 90 Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) personnel who were undergoing training at the police training centre (PTC) in Banderdewa have tested positive for Covid-19.

Out of the 90, one has recovered and is under home quarantine at the PTC, while the rest have been shifted to the Covid care centre in Lekhi, according to SIT SP Hemant Tiwari.

The personnel, all males, are new recruits and belong to the D, E and F companies of the state police.

Training has been suspended for two weeks.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by DGP RP Upadhyaya was held on Friday, after the detection of the positive cases.

Apart from suspension of the training, the PTC’s employees have been directed to take all precautionary measures in collaboration with the health department to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in the campus.

The principal and the vice principal of the PTC have been directed to arrange the required infrastructure, so that virtual classes of ‘indoor subjects’ can be conducted at the PTC, and to explore the possibility of conducting the remaining outdoor training while following the social distancing norms.

The meeting was attended by IGP (Training) Apur Bitin, PTC Principal (in-charge) Hemant Tiwari, and PTC Vice Principal Techi Hanyir.