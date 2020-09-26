TRIHMS suspends paediatric OPD service, Niba Hospital suspends all services

NAHARLAGUN, Sep 25: The paediatric OPD of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here will be suspended from 26 September till further orders, informed an official circular issued by TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr H Ambing on Friday.

The decision has been taken owing to the acute shortage of doctors in the paediatric department of the TRIHMS. However, as per the circular, emergency, ward and SNCU services will function as usual.

Meanwhile, the management of Niba Hospital has decided to close down all services, including emergency services, from 4 pm of 25 September till the midnight of 30 September.

The hospital’s managing director, Dr Jomson Bagra in a release on Friday informed that many staffers and doctors of the hospital have tested Covid-19 positive and are currently recovering.

“The management has decided to close down the entire normal services in order to sanitize the entire hospital and its premises. The hospital shall resume its services from 1 October 9 am onwards,” Dr Bagra said.