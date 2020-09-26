State reports 253 Covid-19+ve cases, 159 recover

ITANAGAR, Sep 25: The state recorded a total of 253 Covid-19 cases on Friday. Of the total cases, 18 are symptomatic, while 159 Covid-19 patients in various parts of the state recovered on the same day.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) continued to top the state’s list of Covid-19 cases with a total of 116 reported cases. Of the total, 43 were reported from the flu clinic of the TRIHMS in Naharlagun; 31 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar; 14 from the flu clinic of Niba Hospital in Naharlagun; 10 from the flu clinic of RKMH in Itanagar; seven from the testing centre at the CCC-SOA, zoo area; four from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi; and four from the flu clinic of Heema Hospital in Itanagar. Three others tested positive at the Banderdewa check gate.

West Kameng reported 37 cases, of whom 28 are military personnel at the military hospital in Dahung. Five tested positive at the Bhalukpong check gate, and four were reported from the flu clinic of the general hospital in Bomdila.

Changlang reported 22 cases. Of the total cases, five are Assam Rifles personnel returnees from Assam, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Meghalaya and West Siang, four are IRBn personnel, two are healthcare workers, two were detected from Changlang, four were detected from Jairampur and five were detected from Miao.

Papum Pare reported 13 cases, of which eight were detected at the Gumto check gate, two at the Hollongi check gate, and three at the testing centre in Yupia.

Lower Subansiri reported 11 cases, of whom seven are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, two are healthcare workers, and two are returnees from the ICR.

East Siang recorded six cases, of which five were reported from the flu clinic of the general hospital in Pasighat and one tested positive at the Ruksin check gate.

Six cases were reported from Upper Subansiri also. All were detected at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Daporijo.

Namsai and Kurung Kumey also reported six cases each. Of the six cases reported from Namsai, five are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, and one is a healthcare worker, while of the cases reported from Kurung Kumey, five are ITBP personnel detected in QF, and one tested positive at the check gate.

Upper Siang reported five cases. All tested positive at the check gate.

Lohit also reported five cases, of whom three were detected at the check gate and two are ITBP personnel detected in QF.

West Siang reported four cases. All are returnees from Assam and the ICR.

Leparada also reported four cases, of whom three are returnees from the ICR, Pasighat and Assam and one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

Three Covid-19 cases each were reported from Tirap and Tawang districts. Of the cases reported from Tirap, one is an ambulance driver at the Deomali CHC, one is a returnee from Assam, and the third one was detected at the flu clinic of the general hospital in Khonsa.

Of the cases reported from Tawang, two are drivers who tested positive at the check gate, while one is an SSB person.

Lower Siang and Lower Dibang Valley reported two cases each. All those reported from Lower Siang were detected from Likabali, while the cases reported from Lower Dibang Valley are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier. One of them is a GREF person detected in QF.

Pakke-Kessang and East Kameng reported one case each. The case in Pakke-Kessang was reported from the flu clinic of the Seijosa CHC, while the one in East Kameng is a handyman who tested positive at the check gate.

