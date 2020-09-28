Bharti Gas opens agency in E/Siang

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Sep 27: Bharti Gas has set up a sub-dealership (M/s Len Gas Agency) here in East Siang district.

Opening the gas agency on Sunday, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom expressed hope that, with the opening of the agency, LPG shortage in the area would be addressed during critical situations. He stressed on judicious use of LPG, stating that “fuel resource has to be conserved for future generations.”

Len Gas Agency, under the umbrella of Itanagar-based TL LPG dealer, will cover Ruksin, Bilat and Sille-Oyan circles, according to Len Darang, the proprietor of the agency.

Sille-Oyan Upper Primary School Headmaster Jitendra Pait enrolled as the first customer of the gas agency, followed by four others on the opening day.