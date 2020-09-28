NERIST organizes FDP on energy engineering, application and control

ITANAGAR, Sep 27: The electrical engineering department of the NERIST conducted an online faculty development programme (FDP) on the theme ‘Energy engineering, application and control’ from 21-25 September, under the aegis of the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, New Delhi.

This is the second such FDP this month. Eighty-four participants from different regions of India attended the virtual training programme.

Prof Biswajit Ghosh, a pioneer in energy engineering, highlighted the importance of setting up a nodal centre in the northeastern region “for sustainability and management of energy crisis.”

NERIST Electrical Engineering Department Head, Prof Shiv Kumar Bhagat apprised the participants of the importance of efficient energy utilization and the role of engineers in its application.

NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav commended the contribution of the current AICTE chairman in the development of the NERIST.