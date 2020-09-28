Training prog under NARI held

PONGCHAU, Sep 27: Twenty-two anganwadi workers (AWW) along with a supervisor, a gram sevika and Pongchau CDPO N Tangha attended a training programme organized here by the Longding KVK under the nutri sensitive agricultural resources innovations (NARI) initiative on Sunday.

KVK Head (in-charge) Dr A Kirankumar Singh imparted training in growing a nutritional kitchen garden. He interacted with the participants about the pros and cons of establishing nutritional kitchen gardens at the anganwadi centres.

Dr Singh also spoke on different vegetable crops, from raising a nursery to management of the crops till harvest time.

The AWWs were provided with seeds of cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, mustard, tomato, French bean, yard long bean, spinach, carrot, radish, brinjal, chilli and coriander.