Bridge over Ego river to be built in 8-10 days: Rijiju

ITANAGAR, Sep 28: More than a week after the bridge over the Ego river in Leparada district was severely damaged due to flashflood and landslide, union minister Kiren Rijiju has said a temporary structure will be built in the next 8-10 days to restore communication between Lower Siang and Leparada districts.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHDCL) has already procured materials for setting up the temporary bridge, he said.

“Once again I followed up with officials of NHDCL for the restoration of Ego bridge… I have been assured that the temporary bridge will be in place within 8 to 10 days,” the minister said.

The Ego bridge, which connected Lower Siang with Leparada and several other districts, was completely damaged by flashflood and landslide triggered by incessant rain on 17 September.

“The procurement of material required for making urgent temporary bridge to make the road operative has been made and it’s being transported to the bridge site from Guwahati,” the Arunachal West MP said on Facebook on Sunday.

Rijiju said he has also asked NHDCL officials to clear the debris on the Likabali-Basar-Bam road at the earliest. (PTI)