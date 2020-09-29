RGU should come out with educational policy specific to Arunachal: Prof Galla

RONO HILLS, Sep 28: The director of Ahmedabad (Gujarat)-based Anant National University’s International Centre for Inclusive Cultural Leadership, Prof Amareswar Galla said that “as the lone central university of Arunachal Pradesh, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) should come out with its own educational policy specific to Arunachal Pradesh while keeping the larger framework of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in the backdrop.”

Speaking on the role of higher learning institutes, he said, “The approach should be guided by a policy to bridge the inter-generational gap and should have a multidisciplinary approach.”

Prof Galla made the point during a national webinar conducted by RGU’s anthropology department on 27 September to understand and address the implication of the NEP-2020 in terms of promoting Indian art, culture and heritage.

He also said that “Arunachal Pradesh has rich culture and heritage and that should be reflected in the new curricula as part of the NEP 2020.”

Rige Shiba, the museum education officer of the National Museum, New Delhi, spoke on the importance of extensive and intensive learning modules as part of the NEP-2020. She emphasized on the importance of museums as institutes of learning.

“Museums can play a pivotal role in safeguarding the rich art and culture of Arunachal Pradesh,” she said, and suggested setting up efficient modules and approaches, such as “cohesive learning enriched by bridging the gap between formal and non-formal setup; activities and experimental pedagogies for all age groups, and proactive outreach initiatives by team museum and team school.”