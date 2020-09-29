Water supply to Itanagar to be restored shortly

ITANAGAR, Sep 28: Water supply to Itanagar township will be fully restored within a day or two, informed Itanagar PHED Division EE Tadar Mangku.

Briefing the press here on Monday, Mangku informed that water supply has been affected due to damages caused to three vertical turbines located at the pump house near the water treatment plant in Senki View.

The turbines pump water to various parts of the city from the reservoirs.

“One vertical turbine has been repaired and has started supplying water to the city. The second turbine has also been repaired and is being reinstalled and will start supplying water to the city by Tuesday,” Mangku said.

He informed that the third turbine will take a week to be repaired, and till then two turbines will provide water supply to the township.

“There is a requirement of around 18 mld water daily in Itanagar, including for emergency services. We receive 11 mld from the Poma river and 7 mld from the Senki river. At present, we are facing a shortage of 3.5 mld, which will be sorted out within a day or two,” Mangku added.