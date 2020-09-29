NES, TSD to seek separate dists

ITANAGAR, Sep 28: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD) have said that they will seek separate districts for Nyishi and Apatani communities by bifurcating Lower Subansiri district.

This was one of the several resolutions taken during a meeting of members of the two organizations in Yazali on Monday. The meeting had been convened to “discuss the functioning of RWD SE office at Yachuli on the line of Nyishi-Apatani Summit-2015,” the NES stated in a press release.

Stating that there were “wrongful misinterpretations of Resolution No 2 of the Yachuli joint meeting of 27 September, 2016,” the two organizations said that area-specific projects and infrastructure development should be at the respective places.

“The new establishment in the district attachable to the district administration shall be at the discretion of district administration, as per feasibility, and the establishment of offices which are regional in nature and attachable to the divisional commissioner shall be established at Yachuli,” the NES said in the release.

Both organizations unequivocally condemned the Lower Subansiri district administration “for sheer callousness in allowing rally coinciding with the bandh call of ANYA (LS)-AYSU on 21 September, 2020, thereby facilitating high potential of fomenting communal clashes with ill-intent,” and urged the state government to institute an inquiry and take “deterrent action” accordingly.