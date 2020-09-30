Conduct impartial inquiry

On Monday, in a tragic turn of events, a woman pregnant with twins died while on the way to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun. The relatives of the deceased alleged that the loss of lives occurred due to negligence by senior gynaecologist at the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH), Dr Posting Bayang and the staff of Heema Hospital. On his part, Dr Bayang has denied the allegation and clarified his position. The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society has sought an inquiry into the whole incident.

The state government should immediately order a magisterial inquiry. The family members of the victims have made serious allegations of negligence, which deserves a thorough probe. Also, the reputation of a hospital and a doctor is at stake. Therefore, in the interest of everyone, a proper, fair investigation should be carried out and those responsible for the death should be brought to justice. Also, with the number of Covid-19 cases rising at an alarming rate, especially in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), the health infrastructure is crumbling. Many of the hospitals have been shut down after several health workers tested positive for Covid-19. This has made things more complicated for the people. Those suffering from other ailments, emergency and pregnancy cases, are suffering a lot due to the closure of the hospitals.

The state government should look into it and work out a solution. Simply shutting down hospitals for weeks is not a solution. It only increases the difficulties of the people. The government should conduct a meeting with officials of the hospitals operating in the ICR, including the private hospitals, to devise a strategy. The number of Covid-19 cases is expected to rise further in the months to come. Therefore it is very important to have a proper plan to fight the battle against Covid-19.