Poshan Maah celebrated

LIGU, Sep 29: Seventy participants attended the Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration organized here in Kamle district by the Upper Subansiri KVK on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Puchigeko (Kamle) ICDS project.

Puchigeko CDPO G Don highlighted the aims and objectives of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah and the nutritional requirement of women, adolescents and children, while Ligu GHSS Principal Y Nasi encouraged the participants to take up kitchen gardening.

The KVK’s home science expert Gyati Yakang spoke on nutri-thali and its importance, while agriculture extension scientist Topi Riba gave a lecture on “nutri-sensitive innovative practices and nutri-kitchen garden,” and plant protection scientist Nani Yampi apprised the participants of nursery management of nutri-kitchen garden, disease associated with crops, bio-pesticide, and bio-fertilizer.

A recipe competition was held, and vegetable seeds were later distributed to the participants.