Awareness progs on lead folder infestation held in Tirap

KHONSA, Sep 29: In a bid to contain the spread of leaf folder infestation in Tirap district, the agriculture department organized several rounds of ‘awareness meeting-cum-counselling’ with the farmers of Khela and other villages.

Interacting with the farmers and ADOs, DAO Pangnyai Khoisia informed that the agriculture department is taking all possible steps to contain the pest infestation.

“Emergency procurement of sprayers and insecticides have been made,” the DAO said, and added that “if mass spraying has not been done on time, things could go out of hand as the larvae have grown, which can cause destruction beyond control.”

Some medicines have been handed over to the Deomali ADO for spraying, the DAO said, and added that “this time, pheromone traps were also distributed and displayed in the field to contain massive spread of the pest infestation.”

Khoisia further informed that the State Remote Sensing Application Centre in Itanagar has been using drones to map the recent flood-affected areas and severe pests infestations on paddy crops.

DC (in-charge) Kretkam Tikhak commended the DAO and his subordinate officials for taking steps to contain the pest infestation in the interest of the district’s farming community. (DIPRO)