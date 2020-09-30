Postpone prelims

Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the mental agony faced by the APPSCCE (prelims) candidates due to the rising numbers of Covid-19 positive cases in the state and the country.

Recently, the police training centre in Banderdewa suspended its training programme due to the spread of Covid-19 among 90 personnel, adding more fear psychosis among the civil service aspirants.

The death of a 38-year-old sanitation worker of the RKMH without any medical history further breaks the myth that Covid-19 is fatal only for the old and people with a medical history.

So, it would be better if the APPSCCE (prelims) is postponed till the situation is conducive to holding the exam as the chance of infection during the exam is high as thousands of aspirants appear for the exam.

Therefore, I request the authorities concerned to kindly postpone the APPSCCE (prelims) till a conducive atmosphere is reached.

Candidate