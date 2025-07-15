The failing EMS at BPGH

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to share my experience and draw the attention of the authorities concerned to take necessary action regarding the emergency medical services (EMS) affecting a large number of citizens of Pasighat.

Bakin Pertin Government Hospital (BPGH), the oldest and a pioneer health institution in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, is a century-old hospital marking more than 100 years of service to the communities. Much of its infrastructure and services are still functioning under the same conditions as they were quindecinnial ago.

Last week, when I took my nephew (15 years of age) to the EMS at BPGH, I was surprised to see that there was no doctor in the emergency ward. There were only four nurses (out of which two were under internship, which I got to know later as I asked one of the nurses). As I approached one of the nurses and asked about the doctor, she said they didn’t have any emergency doctor and asked me about the gender of my patient, to which I replied male and she directed me to go to the OPD (outpatient department) Room No 10.

This came to me as a total surprise. Why was there no doctor in the emergency ward? What if it was a case of life and death? What if a patient was female? Does one have to wait in line outside the OPD?

Finally, after waiting for about half hour, the doctor came and prescribed some medicines and tests. After the long wait, I was asked to take my nephew to the emergency ward and, as I entered the emergency ward I was shocked to see that there was only five beds in the emergency ward and each bed was being shared by two patients and other patients were sitting on the floor of the emergency ward.

In today’s modern world, where healthcare has become one of the fundamental human needs that are crucial for individuals’ wellbeing and societal progress and emergency, medical services is a crucial component of healthcare, providing immediate medical attention and plays a vital role in savings one’s life.

EMS are not just another public utility; they are the difference between life and death. The current state of the EMS is unacceptable and excuses for its failure are wearing thin.

I humbly request the authorities concerned to reflect on this issue and take necessary action to ensure effective emergency response, as delayed response can significantly impact the patient outcome.

A concerned denizen