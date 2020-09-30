Rally held to mark World Heart Day

TAWANG, Sep 29: The NCD cell of the district hospital here organized a bicycle rally from the general parade ground to the district hospital, via the Tawang monastery, to mark the World Heart Day on Tuesday.

Around 21 riders representing NGOs, TMEs and the Tawang Riders Club participated in the rally. The theme for this year’s World Heart Day was ‘Use heart to beat cardiovascular diseases’.

Tawang ADC Lobsang Tsering, who flagged off the riders, said, “Heart disease is one of the major causes of deaths.

Maybe it is because of our lifestyle and food habit, and cycling is one of the best ways to keep your heart healthy.”

District NCD cell in-charge Dr Sangey Thinlay also spoke. (DIPRO)