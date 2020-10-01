AFWWA Tezpur reaches out to women at remote Raga

RAGA, Sep 30: Rice, salt and health supplements were donated to the Chitum Aane Women’s Group by the Air Force Wife Welfare Association (AFWWA), Tezpur unit in collaboration with the forest department here in Kamle district on Wednesday.

Interacting with the women, AFWWA (L) Airforce Station Tezpur, Assam president Seema Singh assured to provide assistance to the civil population of Kamle and Lower Subansiri during tough times like the Covid-19 pandemic and hold similar camps in the future.

Hapoli DFO Abhinav Kumar informed that Raga was chosen as the venue for the drive considering its remoteness and the hardship faced by the common public in procuring essential commodities.

Apoorva Vedavathi, who represented the AFWWA at the donation drive, said that the role of women, especially mothers is fundamental in the society.

The Chitum Aane group has also been carrying out cleanliness drives during the Covid-19 pandemic and had distributed masks to the general public

The drive was attended by Raga ADC Atin Padung, Flight Lieutenant Aseem Garg and other officials. (DIPRO)