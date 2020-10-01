NEIFM conducts national webinar on ‘AYUSH for immunity’

PASIGHAT, Sep 30: The North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) organized a national webinar on the topic ‘AYUSH for immunity’ here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Chennai-based Centre for Traditional Medicine & Research secretary, Dr T Thirunarayanan, while speaking on the topic, ‘Understanding of immunity- Siddha’ described the correlation between Siddha and modern understanding. He highlighted on good immunity to fight both lifestyle and infectious diseases.

Another source person and head of Moalajat department of the Bangalore based National Institute of Unani Medicine, Dr Mohd Aleemuddin Quamri spoke on ‘AYUSH for immunity- unani (Yunani) perspective’. He elaborated on immunity and unani treatment.

Dr Mahesh M Parappagoudra from Vadodara-based Parul Institute of Ayurveda, speaking on the topic, ‘Ayurveda for immunity with respect to pandemic’, elaborated on immunity according to Ayurveda.

He highlighted on easily available herbs to increase immunity, and diet and advisories issued by AYUSH ministry as immune boosting measures.

NEIFM’s zoologist Dr Kenjum Bagra said that Covid-19 has brought in new challenges before the health care system.

“With no definite cure for the Covid-19 disease, the surest and safest way to survive the pandemic is to avoid falling sick,” Bagra said and added that “immunity of a person has become the key factor in prevention and treatment of Covid-19.”

Webinar organizing secretary Dr Imlikumba highlighted on the three-month ‘AYUSH for Immunity’ campaign which was launched by the Union AYUSH ministry.