Dept sets target for skill development

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Skill Development Minister Tumke Bagra reviewed the status of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVJ).

They were informed that the skill development department has set a target of skilling 14,434 persons by 2021. Till date, at least 8,631 persons have been trained, of which, 4872 have been given placement.

As per data, youths are opting for training in electronics and hardware, followed by tourism and hospitality and media and entertainment.

The chief minister suggested the department to focus on high-end skill development, especially in tourism and health care services.

He also asked the department to focus on providing training for excavator operators and call centres, “which have better scope of employment within the state in near future.” (CM’s PR Cell)