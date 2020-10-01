Strict legal action demanded against officers, legislators for violating Covid-19 SOP

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: The Arunachal Anti-Corruption Sena (AACS) has demanded strict legal action against a few government officers, public leaders and legislators of West Kameng district for alleged violation of guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the state chief secretary-cum-chairman disaster management on Wednesday, the AACS claimed that a video has gone viral in social media platforms, wherein some administrative officers, police officer, legislator and other dignitaries are seen attending a party on 15 August 2020, at the circuit house in Bomdila under West Kameng district, defying the MHA-issued standard operating procedure (SOP) on Covid-19.

The AACS stated, ‘Such arbitrary act of so-called responsible officers and dignitaries is not appreciable and amounts to abuse of power. They are, therefore, liable to be prosecuted before the court of law for violating MHA-issued guidelines.’

It appealed to the CS-cum-chairman disaster management to initiate legal action against the alleged officers, public leaders and legislators as per appropriate provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 as well under Section 188 of the IPC, 1860.