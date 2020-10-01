National Nutrition Month observed across the state

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: Women & Child Development Joint Director Ponung Ering Angu lauded the officials for actively participating in the month-long Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month) celebration and ranking top in the dashboard upload.

The month-long Poshan Maah conducted by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project ended on Wednesday.

During the event organized at the office of the CDPO Urban ICDS project Itanagar, CDPO J Taba highlighted various activities undertaken during the month.

The joint director exhorted all to continue organizing more awareness programmes on ‘Poshan (nutrition)’ in the near future and urged the AWWs/AWHs to continue to carry out their duties sincerely.

State Nodal Officer (Poshan Abhiyan) Dorjee Khandu Thoungon spoke on various aspects of the Poshan Abhiyan and congratulated the officials for actively participating in the programme.

The field staffers and Anganwadi workers were also felicitated for working tirelessly during month. The best performing cluster of Aganwadi centre/ area wise and winners of online recipe competition were further felicitated during the function.

In East Siang district, MLA Kaling Moyong lauded the proactive efforts of ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao and her team for making Poshan Maah a mass movement in the district.

Addressing participants and officials here at the EngoTakar Hall on Wednesday, Moyong highlighted the importance of having nutritious food for the good health of children, adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women and praised the efforts put in by the team working under guidance of the WCD towards improving the state of health of women and children.

To mark the closing ceremony, a district-level recipe competition was also organized.

WCD Director TP Loyi informed that the Rashtriya Poshan Maah was a multi-ministerial convergence mission with the vision to address malnutrition with targeted approach by 2022.

At Tawang, the month-long Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration programme at Tawang and Kyidphel concluded on Wednesday with felicitation of Anganwadi workers by additional deputy commissioner Lobsang Tsering and other officers present in the concluding ceremony.

The main objective behind celebrating Poshan Maah under Poshan Abhiyaan is to make India malnutrition free by 2022, informed CDPO Tawang Dondup Pema.

Shi Yomi Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi spoke on the importance of a balanced diet and proper nutrition for children during the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2020 celebrations held in the town hall here on Tuesday last.

The deputy commissioner also urged all to take up household kitchen gardening to add to the food supplement as well as to make oneself “atmanirbhar.” (DIPROs)