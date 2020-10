ITANAGAR, Oct 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended best wishes to the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

“Gandhiji’s teachings on nonviolence will always be relevant. Violence of any form and hatred of any degree are best avoided for a peaceful and progressive society,” the CM said in a message.

He also advocated adopting “‘Swachhta hi sewa’ to keep Arunachal clean and free of diseases.”

The CM further urged the people to “strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour.” (CM’s PR Cell)