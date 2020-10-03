AACWA welcomes CM’s statement, seeks release of funds

ITANAGAR, Oct 2: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has welcomed Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s statement that he would resign from chief ministership if the four-lane road construction from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah is not completed by March 2021.

“Such strong stand from the head of the state is the need of the hour,” it said.

The AACWA expressed hope that the CM’s statement would not remain mere lip service, saying that he had also assured to end collection of commission/cuts from contractors “but it is still being openly practiced during NIT bidding and LOC authorization process by the officials.”

The contractors’ association also expressed hope that the CM would ensure “timely release of payments to contractors and ground support from the authority for smooth execution of works.”

“Many contractors who are working under state-funded projects are on verge of huge financial liability due to non-release of payment as per the works progress,” the ACCWA claimed, urging the government to release the funds against schemes which have been awarded.