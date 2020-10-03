PMGSY roads in Kra Daadi not motorable, claims ANYA unit

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 2: The Kra Daadi district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Friday claimed that the PMGSY roads built in the district are not motorable.

Addressing a press conference here, the unit’s president Jamru Ruja alleged that all the roads built under the PMGSY in the district are not motorable. He alleged that the quality of the roads is below standard as the contractors did not follow the detailed project report.

Ruja also alleged that the roads are poorly constructed, and that in the Stage-II works, “the soiling is being done without roller.” He demanded that the district administration improve the condition of the roads in the district.

The ANYA unit also claimed that the district administration is not planning properly for the establishment of the district headquarters in Jamin.

“Since Jamin is declared as the district headquarters, all infrastructures should be created in Jamin instead of Palin,” said Ruja, and demanded early completion of the Jamin road also.

On the Trans-Arunachal Highway, the ANYA unit said that formation cutting for the road in the district should be carried out without altering the existing road, “so that it does not create inconvenience for the commuters.” The unit claimed that ever since the TAH formation cutting started, it has been causing enormous inconvenience to commuters.

The ANYA unit also demanded immediate shifting of the camp office of the Tali PWD division from Ziro to Palin, stating that the camp office should be in the district headquarters instead of in Ziro. It also demanded shifting of the camp office of the Palin PWD division from Papu Nallah to Palin.

Further, claiming that the beneficiaries are not getting MGNREGA wages through direct benefit transfer in their bank accounts, the ANYA unit demanded “the status report of MGNREGA.” It also sought the status report on PDS commodities, claiming that the PDS is not reaching the genuine beneficiaries. The unit further urged Vodafone mobile service provider to improve its service in Palin.

The ANYA unit has served a 15-day ultimatum to the Kra Daadi DC to fulfill its demands, failing which, it said, it would be compelled to launch a democratic movement.