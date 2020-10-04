ESCA organizes cycling competition

PASIGHAT, Oct 3: The East Siang Cycling Association (ESCA) organized a cycling competition here on Friday to create awareness on keeping Pasighat clean and free from congestion, and to encourage cycling as a sport.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong flagged off the event at Raneghat. The participants cycled from the Raneghat check gate to Bodak village and returned to the starting point.

The first prize, amounting to Rs 15,000 each for the male and female winners was sponsored by M/s Len Gas Agency and prominent leader Mongol Yomso.

Kennong Moyong (male) and Diana Taying (female) grabbed the first positions. Rs 10,000 each was received by Poklung Tamut (male) and Ken Noram (female), who stood second.

A cash prize of Rs 5000 each, sponsored by the ABK (Apex) games & sports secretary Okit Paling, was awarded to Radhe Bhai (male) and Oyin Tapak (female), who stood third.

Ten participants were awarded Rs 1000 each as consolation prizes sponsored by Pasighat SBI Branch Manager Kokong Tamuk. (DIPRO)