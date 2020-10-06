55-yr-old Covid patient with comorbidity dies, state’s toll reaches 19

ITANAGAR, Oct 5: A 55-year-old Covid-19 positive man from Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong with comorbidity passed away at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu here on Monday morning.

As per DHS authorities, the patient had earlier been admitted for treatment at BPGH, Pasighat, on 18 September. He was a post renal transplant patient who had diabetic nephropathy and had tested positive for Covid-19 on 19 September.

On the same day, he was referred to the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, and later admitted to the DCH in Chimpu. He died due to uremic encephalopathy. His body was cremated as per Covid-19 protocol.

With this, the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the state has reached 19.

Meanwhile, the state reported a total of 235 Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, of whom 36 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) again topped the list with 69 cases. Of the total cases, 21 were reported from the flu clinic at the RKMH, 16 from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, nine from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, another nine from the testing centre at the CCC in zoo area, six from the Banderdewa check gate, three from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, and three from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital. One case each was reported from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi and the helipad area in Naharlagun.

West Siang came second on the list with 42 cases. Of the total cases, 38 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, three are returnees from the ICR, and one was reported from the flu clinic at the general hospital in Aalo.

Lohit reported 30 cases, of whom 28 are GREF personnel detected in QF, one was reported from the flu clinic of the zonal general hospital in Tezu, and one is a healthcare worker.

Changlang reported 20 cases, of whom six are APP personnel, two were detected from Changlang township, and two from Jairampur township. Another two are Assam Rifles personnel, one is a healthcare worker, while five are from Kharsang township, one is a CRPF jawan, and one was reported from Miao township.

Altogether 198 Covid-19 patients recovered or were discharged from care centres and hospitals in various parts of the state on the same day. (See full bulletin)

The number of people in home isolation reported on Monday was 2,029, while 960 patients were in government-run centres or hospitals.

The Chimpu DCH and the Midpu DCHC each have 15 beds, while the CCC in the zoo area and the state quarantine facility in Lekhi have 65 and 210 vacancies, respectively.