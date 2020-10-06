Treatment cannot be denied to pregnant women, patients with chronic kidney ailment, despite their Covid status: Health Secy

ITANAGAR, Oct 5: Pregnant women and patients with chronic kidney disease will be provided medical services and facilities, irrespective of their Covid status in government as well as private hospitals and health facilities under the Clinical Establishments Act.

In an order issued on 5 October, Health Secretary P Parthiban instructed all hospitals/health facilities in the state with gynaecologist services and required facilities to provide obstetric services to all pregnant women, irrespective of their Covid status.

“Referring cases for institutional deliveries/caesarean section to far-off dedicated Covid hospital for being Covid positive should be avoided. Any refusal to render services to pregnant women based on their Covid status may be fatal to the baby and the mother as well, and shall be construed as medical negligence,” the order said.

The health facilities have also been directed to maintain the protocols for infection prevention, have PPE for the medical team, and ensure proper disposal of bio-medical waste as per guidelines.

“Patients with chronic kidney disease, irrespective of their Covid status, shall also not be denied dialysis facilities,” the health department said.

Additionally, the health facilities cannot refuse treatment to Covid-19 patients, as per the order.

“Wherever required, such Covid positive persons shall be given proper guidance and referred to the nearest CCC, DCHC or DCH, as the case may be,” the order read.

On 28 September, Desu Pertin Jerang with her unborn twins died on the way to a hospital due to alleged medical negligence after she was referred from one hospital to the other.

A few of the Covid-related casualties in the state were also patients with chronic kidney disease.