Union seeks early appointment of APWB members

ITANAGAR, Oct 5: The All Puroik Students’ Union in a memorandum to the chief minister on Monday appealed for early appointment of a new chairperson, vice chairperson and members of the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board (APWB).

The union also stated that the appointment of the chairperson, the vice chairperson and board members “should be done after due consultation with the members of the society and organization of the Puroik community,” and that there should be no reshuffling in the middle of their three-year tenure.

It also demanded that the appointments should be done on the basis of the candidates’ qualifications, their role in the community’s social development, and other criteria, as deemed fit.