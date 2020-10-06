Complaint lodged against OC for soliciting bribe, officer suspended

ITANAGAR, Oct 5: The Arunachal chapter of the International Human Rights Organization (IHRO) has filed a complaint against Aalo Police Station OC Wangke Rongrang for allegedly seeking gratification amount of Rs 20,000 from the accused in connection with Aalo PS Case No 66/20 u/s 341/323/506 IPC.

The complaint letter, addressed to the SP, was filed by IHRO Arunachal chapter general secretary Kenbom Bagra, and strongly urged the SP to initiate legal action against the officer and put him under suspension till the case is fully investigated.

Speaking to this daily, West Siang SP Jummar Basar informed that the officer concerned has been placed under suspension, so that an unbiased departmental inquiry is conducted.

“If the officer is found guilty, he shall be punished as per the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (Discipline and Appeal Rules) 1999,” he assured.