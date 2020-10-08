Four selected for National Level MTB competition

ITANAGAR, Oct 7: Four riders of the state have been selected by the Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA), affiliated to the Cycling Federation of India, for participation in the National Level MTB Competition which is slated to be held at Leh-Ladakh from 25 to 31 October next.

The four riders include Ahondo Menjo, Suto Linggi, Gollo Joseph and Omil Mize, along with Everester-cum- Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award recipient, Taka Tamut as team manager, informed ACA general secretary Tadar Gunu in a press release on Wednesday.