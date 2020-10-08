Four-year-old Covid +ve child dies, state’s toll reaches 21

ITANAGAR, Oct 7: A four-year-old male child from Chimpu here, detected with Covid-19 infection, died on Tuesday night.

According to DHS authorities, the child was admitted at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on Tuesday. The child was suffering from cerebral palsy with seizures disorder and had feeding difficulties, leading to anaemia and malnutrition. The immediate cause of death was septic shock.

The child’s body was later handed over to the relatives in a body bag after sanitization as per SOP.

This is the fourth death reported within the first week of October and with this, the state’s death toll has reached 21.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday recorded 260 cases of Covid-19 of which 53 cases are symptomatic.

Itanagar capital region topped the state’s Covid-19 list with 80 cases, of which, 23 are reported from paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, another 23 from flu clinic at TRIHMS (three from other flu clinic), 15 from flu clinic of the RKMH, two from flu clinic of Niba Hospital, seven from Banderdewa check gate, four from flu clinic of Heema Hospital, three from the testing centre at SQF, Lekhi and three from testing centre CCC-SOA, Zoo area, Itanagar.

Papum Pare reported 65 cases of which 52 are detected from Kimin check gate, six from Gumto check gate, three from the testing centre at Duda in Yupia,

three from the flu clinic at the CHC-Kimin and one from Hollongi check gate.

East Siang reported 24 cases. Of the total cases, four are detected from Ruksin check gate, another four from flu clinic at the BPGH-Pasighat, while two are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier, 11 others from flu clinic at the PHC-Bilat and three are GREF personnel from GREF Camp, Raneghat.

All 21 cases detected from West Siang are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier.

Tirap reported 14 cases of which, 11 are reported from the flu clinic of GH-Khonsa and three from the check gate.

Changlang reported 10 cases of which, six are detected from Miao Township, two from check gate, one other is a returnee from ICR and another one is detected Changlang Township.

Altogether, 434 patients were declared recovered or discharged on the same day (See full bulletin here).

There are currently 2,850 active cases in the state, of which 1,891 are in home isolation, while 959 people are in government-run care centres or hospitals.

The Chimpu DCH has 12 beds, while the Midpu DCHC has 16 beds. Also, the CCC in the zoo area and the state quarantine facility in Lekhi have 62 and 216 vacancies, respectively.