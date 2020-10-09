CM holds meeting with health dept on strategies to contain spread of Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Oct 8: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday held a meeting with officers of the health department to discuss strategies to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In the meeting, which was also attended by DCM Chowna Mein and Health Minister Alo Libang, the CM said “the health of the people is top priority and all manpower and resources will be mobilized accordingly.”

He urged the health department to make the best use of all available manpower and ensure optimal utilization of funds.

Khandu assured the department of the state government’s support, and urged it to “continuously check for any malpractices, especially in this time of crisis, so that there is no compromise on health service delivery.”

Also present in the meeting were officers of the finance department and the TRIHMS. (CM’s PR Cell)