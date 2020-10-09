Solar dryers launched in Namsai

NAMSAI, Oct 8: Local farmers-producers company, the Namsai Organic Spices & Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Co Ltd conducted a programme on ‘solar dryer demonstration, feasibility and its potential for value addition of agricultural products’ here on Thursday, in the presence of NABARD DDM Kamal Roy and ArSRLM BMM Onam Tamut.

The project was funded by the NABARD under the LEDP, in collaboration with the ArSRLM as the implementing partner. The solar dryer has been procured from Indore (MP)-based Raheja Solar Food Processing Pvt Ltd, “which recently won the Arunachal Pradesh Social Entrepreneurship Meet, 2020,” according to a release from the NABARD.

The solar dryer, which also has electric facility, will be utilized to dry produces such as turmeric, ginger, banana, chilli, lemon, etc, which are available in abundance with the farmers.

The dried products will be packaged under the brand name ‘NOSAAP’ to facilitate marketing.

NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai gave the example of lemon, “which is fetching very low price in the market, (but) can be dried and packaged to get better price after the value addition.”

The ArSRLM BMM motivated the SHG members to work with dedication to make the project successful, while the NABARD DDM highlighted the various schemes and facilities which can be supported by the NABARD.

The 40 kg solar drier will be handled by SHG Jona Kachari-Kuli.