Power tillers distributed

CMAMP PALIN, Oct 8: Kra Daadi DC S Miji distributed power tillers to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Agriculture Mechanization Programme in a function organized by the district agriculture office here on Thursday.

The DC said that the use of modern machineries would help in increasing farm produces. He urged the beneficiaries to “make productive use of the machines and be role models for other farmers.”

Miji also suggested to the dealership concerned of the agriculture machineries to set up a service centre in Palin for the benefits of the farmers.

Officers from the agriculture and horticulture departments also spoke. (DIPRO)