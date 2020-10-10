Trg in integrated pest mgmt held

PAMPOLI, Oct 9: Twenty-two farmers selected under the ATMA farm school participated in a training programme on integrated pest management organized here by the East Kameng KVK on Friday.

KVK Head Dr MC Debnath, plant protection scientist PP Tripathi, and Khenewa ADO Joymoni Beyong were among the resource persons.

While Beyong spoke on the practices in broccoli and pea cultivation, DAO (in-charge) Md JU Bahar advised the farmers to “go for double-cropping” to increase their income. He also spoke about the importance of leguminous crops in fixing atmospheric nitrogen.

IPM kits containing insect net, magnifying glass, eye protection gear, facemask, insect picking needles, insect display papers, head cap and a backpack each were distributed among the participants. They were also given hybrid seeds of broccoli and pea.

ATMA ADO Tadi Dodum, soil science expert AK Pandey, and AFA (Sr) KK Welly also attended the programme.