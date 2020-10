ITANAGAR, Oct 9: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief over the demise of union minister Ram Vilas

Paswan, who died on Thursday.

The CM described Paswan as “one of the tallest political icons of modern India who chose politics over civil service to serve the downtrodden and the country, which he did for over 30 years in public office.”

“In him, we have lost a great leader and a great soul. India will be always indebted to him,” Khandu added. (CM’s PR Cell)