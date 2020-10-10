Life skills prog for adolescents launched

ITANAGAR, Oct 9: RB, under its flagship Dettol ‘Banega Swasth India’ programme, in partnership with Primus Partners, launched a unique life skills programme for children, titled ‘The birds and bees talk (BBT)’, in Arunachal on Friday.

The programme is a “comprehensive growing life skills curriculum for 10-19 years old children, and it will reach out to two million children across the seven Northeast states,” it informed in a release.

Launching the programme in the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “We are proud to introduce one-of-its-kind life skill training module for adolescent children in partnership with RB’s Dettol ‘Banega Swasth India’ campaign.

“It is heartening to witness organizations responsibly taking the lead towards contributing to the growth of young minds. Our vision is to work towards transforming the lives of the people in India, and this programme is a testament to a better and brighter future for the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

Commenting on the partnership initiative, Ravi Bhatnagar, director of external affairs and partnerships of Reckitt Benckiser Health AMESA said that “education is the catalyst to social change and one of the most critical areas of empowerment for children.”

“With the focus towards betterment of children, we are proud and honoured to embark on this partnership with the government of Arunachal Pradesh to launch BBT, a comprehensive life skill programme for adolescent children,” he said.

A letter of intent for the programme was signed in the presence of the CM, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Education Secretary Niharika Rai.

The BBT programme will be executed and implemented across Arunachal in government and recognized private schools to ensure the maximum reach, according to the release.