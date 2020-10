AALO, Oct 10: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini procured high-yielding and diseases resistant potato seeds from Punjab, amounting to Rs 15 lakhs from his MLALAD fund, and distributed them through the agriculture department.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging the farmers, and to inculcate a sense of self-sustainability through farming in the vast fertile plots in the villages in the vicinity of Aalo town. (DIPRO)