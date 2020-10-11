Daan Utsav concludes

ROING, Oct 10: A Daan Utsav or ‘Joy of giving week’ campaign organized by the Childline Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district concluded on Saturday.

Taking part in the donation campaign which was held on various social media platforms, many came forward to donate boxes of toys, clothes, stationery items, books, etc, throughout the entire week.

Eighty-six children received the items.

Childline Roing coordinator Ishaya Mili commended the people of the district for their support in making the campaign successful amid Covid-19. She further urged all, especially young students, to spread awareness about child rights.